Indian Agriculture Ministry Invites Farmers to Discuss Issues Amid Agriculture Law Protest

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Indian Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare on Monday invited the Farmers' Union to discuss their problems with a high-level committee at a meeting on December 1 amid mass protests against new laws seeking to reform agricultural practices.

On Thursday, thousands of farmers across India tried to march towards the capital to express their dissatisfaction with new laws, but police used tear gas and water cannons to push them back. After that, the government had repeatedly invited the farmers' representatives to hold talks instead of blocking the highways. However, the protester rejected the offers, saying that all they want is the laws to be scrapped.

"Indian government-level talks were held twice with you to solve the problems of the farmers.

You [farmers' organizations] are cordially invited again on December 1 ... at Vigyan Bhawan [the government's premier convention center], New Delhi to have a discussion with a high-level committee of honorable ministers," the ministry said.

Under the new laws, passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in September, farmers are able to sell their wares outside regulated markets and enter into contracts with buyers at a pre-agreed price. The farmers are also allowed to sell their products outside state markets. The agriculture industry, however, fears that the new regulations will lead to the exploitation of farmers by big corporations.