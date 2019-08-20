Indian Air Chief Marshal Wants to Stop Using Old MiG-21 Fighter Jets Next Month

Indian Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa expressed hope on Tuesday that the country would stop using Soviet-made MiG-21 fighter jets in September

"Hopefully, I will fly the last sortie in September, subject to visibility," Singh Dhanoa said, as quoted by India's NDTV broadcaster.

He pointed out that these jets had been used by the air force for some 44 years, which was too long.

"We are still flying MiG-21 which is 44 years old but nobody driving cars of that vintage," Singh Dhanoa added.

The Indian Air Force acquired MiG-21 fighter jets in the early 1970s. At least 110 fighters were upgraded in 2006 to be equipped with multipurpose radar stations and other modern devices.