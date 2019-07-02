Indian Air Force Aircraft Loses Fuel Tank During Flight, Lands Safely - Press Service

An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft Tejas on Tuesday accidentally dropped an extra fuel tank during a flight in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, an IAF spokesperson told reporter

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft Tejas on Tuesday accidentally dropped an extra fuel tank during a flight in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, an IAF spokesperson told reporters.

According to the spokesperson, the tank fell on an agricultural field and flamed up.

The fire has been put out. No casualties or destruction have been reported.

Following this technical failure, the pilot was able to return to the base and land the jet safely, without receiving any injuries, the spokesperson noted.

The reasons for the disconnection of the fuel tank still remain unclear. The Indian Air Force said it was investigating the incident.