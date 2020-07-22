UrduPoint.com
Indian Air Force Bans Staffers From Being Part Of WhatsApp Groups - Source

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:30 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued a new order banning staffers from being part of any group in the WhatsApp cross-platform messaging application due to vulnerability concerns, sources in the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday, specifying that individual use of the application is still allowed.

"Indian Air Force has issued an order prohibiting its personnel from being part of any WhatsApp group. However, IAF has allowed individual use of WhatsApp application. Air Force Headquarters has prepared a detailed list of dos and donts to be followed by its personnel on this matter. The decision has been taken in view of the advisory issued by the CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) on the basis of security risks and vulnerability."

Earlier, the Indian Army has banned its personnel from using 89 Chinese apps for security reasons.

