Indian Air Force Commander To Visit Russia From July 9-12 - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 01:22 PM

Indian Air Force Commander to Visit Russia From July 9-12 - Defense Ministry

Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Air Force Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa will visit Russia from July 9-12, the Indian Defense Ministry said Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Air Force Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa will visit Russia from July 9-12, the Indian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa ... Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Air Staff is embarking on a bilateral goodwill visit to Russia from 09 to 12 July 2019.

The CAS is scheduled to visit various operational and training units as well as fly a sortie in the Russian Trainer aircraft YAK-130. He will interact with senior functionaries of the Russian armed forces amongst others," the Indian ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also stressed that the visit's main goal was to reinforce Russian-Indian bilateral defense partnership and to develop cooperation between the air forces of the two states.

