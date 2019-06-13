UrduPoint.com
Indian Air Force Confirms No Survivors In An-32 Aircraft Crash

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:34 PM

Indian Air Force Confirms No Survivors in An-32 Aircraft Crash

The rescue team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has found no survivors in the wreckage of its An-32 aircraft, which crashed last week with 13 people on board in Arunachal Pradesh state, the IAF said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The rescue team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has found no survivors in the wreckage of its An-32 aircraft, which crashed last week with 13 people on board in Arunachal Pradesh state, the IAF said on Thursday.

"Eight members of the rescue team have reached the crash site today morning.

IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of An32," IAF posted on Twitter.

On June 3, the An-32 military transport aircraft lost contact with the ground and went off the radar 33 minutes after taking off from Assam state with eight crew members and five armed forces personnel on board. On Tuesday, an IAF Mi-17 helicopter discovered the plane debris in the country's northeastern Arunachal Pradesh.

