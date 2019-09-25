Indian Air Force MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes in Central India - Reports

An Indian MiG-21 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, not far from the Gwalior airbase, with two pilots having ejected safely, Indian media reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) An Indian MiG-21 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, not far from the Gwalior airbase, with two pilots having ejected safely, Indian media reported.

The fighter that was performing a routine training crashed a few minutes after takeoff, according to the Hindustan Times newspaper.

The Indian Air Force has not yet commented on this incident. The causes of the crash have not yet been established. An investigation is underway.