Indian Air Force Pilot Killed In Incident With MiG-21 Fighter Jet
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:50 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) An Indian Air Force pilot was killed on Wednesday in an incident involving a MiG-21 aircraft while on a combat training mission, the Indian Air Force said.
"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.
IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the accident... A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the statement published on Twitter read.
No details of the incident have been provided so far.