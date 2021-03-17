UrduPoint.com
Indian Air Force Pilot Killed In Incident With MiG-21 Fighter Jet

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Indian Air Force Pilot Killed in Incident With MiG-21 Fighter Jet

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) An Indian Air Force pilot was killed on Wednesday in an incident involving a MiG-21 aircraft while on a combat training mission, the Indian Air Force said.

"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.

IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the accident... A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the statement published on Twitter read.

No details of the incident have been provided so far.

More Stories From World

