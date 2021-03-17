Indian Air Force Pilot Killed in Incident With MiG-21 Fighter Jet

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) An Indian Air Force pilot was killed on Wednesday in an incident involving a MiG-21 aircraft while on a combat training mission, the Indian Air Force said.

"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.

IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the accident... A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the statement published on Twitter read.

No details of the incident have been provided so far.