Indian Air Force Reports No Casualties After Crash of Fighter Jet in Punjab State

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) There are no reported casualties after a military MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in the northern state of Punjab, the Indian Air Force said Friday.

"#ThankYouIndia: The IAF's MiG-29 Pilot who ejected today near Hoshiyarpur was given timely assistance and care by the local people of Rurkee Kalan, Nawanshahr, Punjab. Thank you from the #airwarriors," the Indian Air Force wrote on Twitter.

Later in the day, an Air Force spokesman told reporters that the fighter jet had developed a technical fault and that the pilot was able to eject safely.

"The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft. The pilot has been rescued by a helicopter. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident," the spokesman said, as quoted by the NDTV broadcaster.

According to photographs from the scene that have been posted online, the plane crashed into a field.