UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Air Force Says Missing An-32 Aircraft Wreckage Found, Search For Survivors Underway

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:16 PM

Indian Air Force Says Missing An-32 Aircraft Wreckage Found, Search for Survivors Underway

Wreckage of the Indian An-32 aircraft that went missing with 13 passengers on board last week has been found in the country's northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Tuesday, adding that it was currently trying to find out if there were any survivors

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Wreckage of the Indian An-32 aircraft that went missing with 13 passengers on board last week has been found in the country's northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Tuesday, adding that it was currently trying to find out if there were any survivors.

"The wreckage of the missing #An32 was spotted today 16 Kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft by the #IAF Mi-17 Helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone," the IAF said on Twitter.

The IAF added that efforts to establish whether there were any survivors survivors were ongoing, and pledged to communicate further details as soon as they were available.

On June 3, an IAF An-32 military transport aircraft lost contact with the ground and went off the radar 33 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam state. With eight crew members and five armed forces personnel aboard, the plane was headed to the military airfield in Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh state. On the same day, India launched a large-scale response operation, involving air and ground forces, the navy and space satellites.

Related Topics

India Twitter Jorhat Same June From Satellites

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Party's Lead Slips t ..

14 minutes ago

Finance ministry contradicts news item about Prime ..

14 minutes ago

French Parliament Passes Confidence Vote in Philip ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile attack ..

20 minutes ago

Pentagon Has No Intention of Correcting Serious F- ..

20 minutes ago

Iran president expects 'positive change' if US end ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.