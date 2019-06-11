Indian Air Force Says Missing An-32 Aircraft Wreckage Found, Search for Survivors Underway

Wreckage of the Indian An-32 aircraft that went missing with 13 passengers on board last week has been found in the country's northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Tuesday, adding that it was currently trying to find out if there were any survivors

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Wreckage of the Indian An-32 aircraft that went missing with 13 passengers on board last week has been found in the country's northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Tuesday, adding that it was currently trying to find out if there were any survivors.

"The wreckage of the missing #An32 was spotted today 16 Kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft by the #IAF Mi-17 Helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone," the IAF said on Twitter.

The IAF added that efforts to establish whether there were any survivors survivors were ongoing, and pledged to communicate further details as soon as they were available.

On June 3, an IAF An-32 military transport aircraft lost contact with the ground and went off the radar 33 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam state. With eight crew members and five armed forces personnel aboard, the plane was headed to the military airfield in Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh state. On the same day, India launched a large-scale response operation, involving air and ground forces, the navy and space satellites.