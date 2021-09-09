UrduPoint.com

Indian Air Force To Buy 56 C-295MW Transport Aircraft From Spain - Defense Ministry

The Indian cabinet agreed to purchase 56 C-295MW transport aircraft form a Spanish corporation to replace their outdated air fleet, the country's defense ministry said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Indian cabinet agreed to purchase 56 C-295MW transport aircraft form a Spanish corporation to replace their outdated air fleet, the country's defense ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today, Cabinet Committee on Security approved the procurement of fifty six C-295MW transport aircraft from M/s Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain for the Indian Air Force. C-295MW aircraft is a transport aircraft of 5-10 Tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of IAF," the ministry stated.

It was also reported that sixteen planes would be delivered straight from Spain, and the remaining forty would be assembled domestically by India's TATA Consortium over a ten-year period, which will boost Indian aircraft production facilities and lower dependence on imports.

The C-295MW aircraft is a five to ten-tonne capacity plane, equipped with a rear ramp door for troops and cargo parachuting.

