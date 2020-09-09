UrduPoint.com
Indian Air Force To Induct French-Made Rafale Fighter Jets On Thursday - Defense Ministry

Indian Air Force to Induct French-Made Rafale Fighter Jets on Thursday - Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Indian Air Force will hold an induction ceremony on Thursday for its new French-made Rafale fighter jets, the country's Defense Ministry said in a press release.

"The Indian Air Force will formally induct the Rafale aircraft on 10th September 2020 at Air Force Station, Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the 'Golden Arrows.' The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on 27th July 2020," the press release read.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and the French minister of the armed forces Florence Parly will be the chief guests at the event, the ministry said.

Other notable attendees include the Indian chief of defense staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and Emmanuel Lenain, the French ambassador to India.

Officials from both countries will hold a bilateral meeting following the ceremony, the ministry added.

India placed an order in 2016 for 36 Rafale fighters from France in a deal worth an estimated $9.4 billion. New Delhi has reportedly asked Paris to expedite the deliveries of the jets amid the rising tensions on the border between India and China.

