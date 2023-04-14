UrduPoint.com

Indian Air Force To Participate In Multilateral Drills In France - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Indian air force will take part in a military exercise in France along with officers of the air forces of Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States, the Indian Defense Ministry said.

"An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent will be departing tomorrow (April 14) for France, to participate in Exercise Orion at Mont-de-Marsan, an Air Force base of the French Air and Space Force (FASF)," the ministry said on Thursday.

The drills will be held from April 17 to May 5, the statement read.

The Indian contingent will consist of four Rafale multi-purpose fighters, two C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft, two IL-78 aircraft and 165 Indian air force personnel. The ministry noted that this would be the first overseas exercise for the Indian air force's Rafale aircraft.

According to the ministry, participation in the drills will "further enrich" the Indian air force's "employment philosophy" by adopting best practices from other air forces.

