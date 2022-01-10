UrduPoint.com

Indian Aircraft Carrier Vikrant Begins New Set Of Sea Trials - Navy

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Indian-built aircraft carrier Vikrant has set off for the next stage of sea trials, the country's navy announced on Sunday.

"#IAC (indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant) now sails to undertake Complex Manoeuvres to establish specific data on how the ship performs in various conditions," the navy spokesperson tweeted.

Scientists from the Indian Naval Science and Technological Laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation will accompany the ship during the mission, the spokesperson added.

Vikrant, expected to enter active duty in 2022 after several delays due to technical problems and the pandemic, completed the first sea trials last August and sailed into the Arabian Sea in November.

