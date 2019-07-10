UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Aircraft Technician Crushed By Landing Gear

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:40 AM

Indian aircraft technician crushed by landing gear

A trainee technician in India was crushed to death on Wednesday by the landing gear flaps on an aircraft while conducting maintenance work, airline SpiceJet said

Kolkata, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :A trainee technician in India was crushed to death on Wednesday by the landing gear flaps on an aircraft while conducting maintenance work, airline SpiceJet said.

"Inadvertently, the main landing gear hydraulic door closed and he got stuck in between the hydraulic door flaps," SpiceJet said after the incident at Kolkata airport in eastern India.

"The hydraulic doors were broken to rescue (Rohit) Pandey but he was declared dead," the airline said. "The entire SpiceJet family stands together in grief in this unfortunate incident."Airport director Kaushik Bhattacharya said that Pandey, 26, was "sucked into the lower end of the aircraft due to hydraulic pressure. His body had to be cut out of it".

The aircraft was a Canadian Bombardier Q400.

Related Topics

India Dead Kolkata Family Airport

Recent Stories

Team Abu Dhabi aims for endurance crown on first l ..

30 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks fall ahead of Powell testimony

40 minutes ago

Russia's New Aircraft Carrier to Be Able to House ..

40 minutes ago

UAE to launch &#039;Falcon Eye 1&#039; satellite o ..

45 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 July 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.