Indian Ambassador Says Has Not Experienced Pressure From US Over Arms Deals With Russia

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) India's Ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla told Sputnik he has not experienced much American pressure over his country's defense cooperation with Russia but admitted the issue may need ironing out with the US administration and Congress.

"No, I haven't experienced that," Shringla replied to a question about the US pressure. "Obviously there are some issues that come within the purview of the CAATSA [Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act] amendments, that Congress has passed, but even there we have to come to that stage."

The United States has repeatedly criticized India's military procurements in Russia and even attempted to prevent the purchase of the S-400 anti-aircraft missiles. Both countries defied threats of sanctions and last year signed a contract worth more than $5 billion Dollars.

"I don't think it [the S-400 issue] is behind us, but we haven't come to a very intense discussion on this issue. Obviously this is something that, as I said, does fall under the purview of CAATSA and we have to see how we can work with both the US Administration and the US Congress on this issue," the ambassador said.

He reiterated India's right to do "what is necessary in our national interests" and trusted that its relations with the United States would weather such differences.

"We do believe that the US-India partnership is strong enough for both sides to understand and put this in context," Shringla said.

A Russian official told Sputnik on Wednesday that Moscow had received an initial payment from India for the S-400s and would supply the first out of five batches in September 2021. Deliveries are expected to be completed by April 2023.