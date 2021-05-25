Indian Ambassador Thanks Russian Government, People for Latest COVID-19 Aid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Indian ambassador in Moscow, D. B. Venkatesh Varma, conveys his gratitude to Russia and its people for the help in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the embassy told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Indian ambassador in Moscow, D. B. Venkatesh Varma, conveys his gratitude to Russia and its people for the help in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the embassy told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia delivered another 9 tonnes of COVID-19 drugs to India. The first batch of aid from Russia arrived in New Delhi in late April and included more than 22 tonnes of medical supplies, such as oxygen generating equipment and medicines, to assist the country in combating a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation D B Venkatesh Varma expressed his gratitude to the Russian govt and Russian people for their assistance to India when we are going through difficult times," the embassy said.

The Indian ambassador conveyed his appreciation for the special and strategic partnership in a letter to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, according to the embassy.

India has been witnessing a rapid spike in the daily infection rate since mid-February, which brought the cumulative total to nearly 27 million.

Last week, daily cases dropped below 300,000, a serious improvement from over 400,000 cases logged per day during the surge.

This Tuesday, India saw the 12th consecutive day when recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 196,427 people who tested positive for the coronavirus and 326,850 recovered.