Indian Ambassador To Russia Praises Talks With RDIF Head On COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:12 PM

Indian Ambassador to Russia Praises Talks With RDIF Head on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Indian ambassador to Russia, Venkatesh Varma, told Sputnik that discussions with the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, on the topic of bilateral cooperation on a potential vaccine against COVID-19 were productive, and that he hopes for a positive outcome.

"I had a productive discussion with CEO of RDIF, Mr. Kirill Dmitriev and we are hopeful of positive outcome," Varma commented.

More Stories From World

