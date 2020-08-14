Indian Ambassador to Russia Praises Talks With RDIF Head on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Indian ambassador to Russia, Venkatesh Varma, told Sputnik that discussions with the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, on the topic of bilateral cooperation on a potential vaccine against COVID-19 were productive, and that he hopes for a positive outcome

"I had a productive discussion with CEO of RDIF, Mr. Kirill Dmitriev and we are hopeful of positive outcome," Varma commented.