UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Anti-Terror Unit Interrogates 2 Detained Al-Qaeda Members - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Indian Anti-Terror Unit Interrogates 2 Detained Al-Qaeda Members - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (UP ATS) is interrogating two suspected members of al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) who may have been planning to explode several bombs in the northern Indian state, a police source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the UP ATS arrested the two suspects in the city of Lucknow after receiving a tip-off.

"UP ATS team is interrogating the two arrested terrorists. ATS has found some incriminating documents from the house where the arrest took place. It's is assumed that they were planning serial blasts in the state," the source said.

Related Topics

India Terrorist Police Russia Lucknow May From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

2 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

2 hours ago

Masdar City developed ‘smart garden’ teaches k ..

2 hours ago

EGA marks 100th shipload of bauxite exported from ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.