Indian Anti-Terror Unit Interrogates 2 Detained Al-Qaeda Members - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (UP ATS) is interrogating two suspected members of al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) who may have been planning to explode several bombs in the northern Indian state, a police source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the UP ATS arrested the two suspects in the city of Lucknow after receiving a tip-off.

"UP ATS team is interrogating the two arrested terrorists. ATS has found some incriminating documents from the house where the arrest took place. It's is assumed that they were planning serial blasts in the state," the source said.