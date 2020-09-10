UrduPoint.com
Indian, Argentinian Foreign Ministries Held Online Consultations On Bilateral Cooperation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:35 PM

Indian, Argentinian Foreign Ministries Held Online Consultations on Bilateral Cooperation

The Indian External Affairs Ministry and the Argentinian Foreign Ministry held on Thursday virtual consultations on bilateral cooperation in various spheres as well as a strategic partnership, the Indian ministry said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Indian External Affairs Ministry and the Argentinian Foreign Ministry held on Thursday virtual consultations on bilateral cooperation in various spheres as well as a strategic partnership, the Indian ministry said.

"During the consultations, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation within the framework of their Strategic Partnership. The consultations covered political, trade and economic cooperation as well as cooperation in defence, space, energy, science and technology, pharmaceuticals, mining, culture, and enhancing people-to-people contacts," the ministry's statement read.

The sides also discussed the implementation of existing agreements and agreed to explore holding a Joint Commission Meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers in the near future.

The Indian and Argentinian diplomats exchanged views on regional and international issues and shared experiences of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

