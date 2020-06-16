Indian Army Chief Arrives to Hold Urgent Talks on Border Escalation With Defense Minister

Indian army chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane has arrived at Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's residence for an urgent meeting to discuss the escalation of tensions along the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC), which demarcates India's and China's territories in the Himalayas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

The Indian army said in a statement earlier in the day that one of its officers and two soldiers were killed during clashes on the border with China in the Ladakh region.

Border tensions between India and China flared up in May, leaving dozens of soldiers injured on both sides. At high-level military talks on June 6, the two countries agreed to peacefully settle tensions.