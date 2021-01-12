UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army Chief Hopeful For 'Amicable Solution' To Border Standoff With China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:16 PM

Indian Army Chief Hopeful for 'Amicable Solution' to Border Standoff With China

Indian Army Chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane expressed hope on Tuesday that border talks with China would help reach an amicable settlement of the long-lasting territorial dispute

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Indian Army Chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane expressed hope on Tuesday that border talks with China would help reach an amicable settlement of the long-lasting territorial dispute.

The sides held the latest round of corps commander-level talks in Ladakh on November 6. The two countries have since been in discussions on the next such meeting.

"Eight rounds of talks have happened. We are waiting for the 9th round. We would be able to reach an amicable solution. I am very hopeful for a positive outcome," Naravane told an annual presser in the run-up to Army Day.

The top military official went on to commend the Indian army's operational preparedness and "high" morale of troops.

He also confirmed reports that the Chinese People's Liberation Army had pulled back troops from depth areas of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), noting, however, that "there is no reduction in strength in friction points.

"

The absence of a marked border between China and India has been a source of tension for decades. The current confrontation along the LAC flared up in May, leaving dozens of soldiers injured on both sides. The tensions came to a head in mid-June, when 20 Indian servicemen died in fighting that also led to an unspecified number of fatalities among Chinese troops. In late August, both sides again accused each other of provocations and illegal border crossings.

New Delhi and Beijing have since held a series of talks to deescalate tensions and start disengagement of forces in the area.

Related Topics

India Injured Delhi Army China Died Beijing May August November Border From Top

Recent Stories

Russia to Keep Delivering Sputnik V Vaccine to Arg ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Blames Antifa for Capitol Building Riot - Re ..

3 minutes ago

Three Policemen Killed, One Injured in Car Chase i ..

3 minutes ago

SC accepts Meesha Shafi’s plea for regular heari ..

17 minutes ago

Asian stocks mixed as virus and unrest offset vacc ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue reconciliation for Afghan pea ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.