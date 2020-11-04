Indian Army Chief to Hand COVID-19 Medical Aid to Nepal on Thursday - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) India's Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane will deliver medical aid to neighboring Nepal for fighting COVID-19 during his three-day visit beginning on Wednesday, Indian-based regional news agency ANI News reported.

"Aid includes different kinds of medicines and other medical equipment. With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal, these medical aids are specially meant for them. It is the continued gesture and commitment if Government of India to help neighboring countries to fight the pandemic," the news agency quoted a senior official from the Indian Mission in Nepal as saying.

According to the report, the handover of aid will take place during a behind-the-doors ceremony at the Nepal Army Headquarters on Thursday.

Naravane's visit agenda also includes meetings with his Nepalese counterpart Purna Chandra Thapa, as well as Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli.

The visit is expected to ease the degree of tensions between the East Asian neighbors.

In May, Nepal amended its political map to unilaterally incorporate a disputed border region after New Delhi laid a strategic road strip to there from its state of Uttarakhand.