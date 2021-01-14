UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army Close To Signing Deal With Domestic Factory To Manufacture AK-203 Rifles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Indian Army Close to Signing Deal With Domestic Factory to Manufacture AK-203 Rifles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Indian Ministry of Defense is expected to soon sign a contract with a factory in the state of Uttar Pradesh to supply the army with Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles, the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane.

In June of last year, Russia and India agreed on proposals to begin the production of Russian-made weapons by the end of 2020. Informed sources told the Indian media outlet back then that an agreement was reached to commence the production at a factory in Amethi district.

"Negotiations are at an advanced stage.

There were some last-minute hitches and hiccups and those have been ironed out now. I hope the final contract will be signed soon," Naravane told the newspaper.

According to the media outlet, the rifles are expected to cost under 70,000 rupees ($958) apiece, while the US-made weapons imported by India under an emergency order cost almost 90,000 rupees.

In September 2019, New Delhi placed an order for AK-203 and military equipment worth $14.5 billion and later announced plans to launch a joint venture in India to produce more than 670,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles.

Related Topics

India Army Russia New Delhi June September 2019 2020 Media Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal Use ..

4 minutes ago

Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery ..

9 minutes ago

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

15 minutes ago

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

28 minutes ago

Delivery of Int'l postal mail delays due to second ..

12 minutes ago

Speakers term use of technology helps resolving mo ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.