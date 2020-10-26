UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army Commanders To Discuss Situation In Ladakh At Conference This Week - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:10 PM

Indian Army Commanders to Discuss Situation in Ladakh at Conference This Week - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) India's top army commanders are to review the situation in the northern Indian region of Ladakh, which borders China and Pakistan, during a four-day conference that started on Monday, Indian newspaper Times Now reported.

"The Army Commanders will carry out a comprehensive review of the security challenges facing the nation including the situation in eastern Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir," a source told the newspaper.

The publication added that the cancellation ” or scaling down ” of the Army Day parade and other ceremonies are among the suggestions to be considered at the conference.

This conference precedes the 8th round of the Indian and Chinese Corps Commander level meeting, which is to be held in Ladakh this week.

Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two have lacked a duly demarcated borderline in the Himalayas. As a consequence, Indian and Chinese forces have often found themselves engaged in skirmishes. The latest clash took place in June and claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

India and China have launched consultations at the highest military level to settle the long-standing border disagreements. The previous round of talks took place on October 12.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army China Jammu June October Border Top

Recent Stories

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

1 second ago

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

30 minutes ago

UAEâ€™s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

45 minutes ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

1 hour ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.