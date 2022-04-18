UrduPoint.com

Indian Army Commanders To Discuss Ukraine At Major Conference - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Indian Army Commanders to Discuss Ukraine at Major Conference - Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) India's army leadership will discuss the events in Ukraine among other issues during the Army Commanders' Conference scheduled for April 18-22, Indian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"During the conference, the senior leadership of the Indian Army will review the operational situation along the active borders, assess threats in the entire spectrum of conflict and undertake analysis of capability voids to further focus on capability development and operational preparedness plans," the statement published in multiple national media read.

Additionally, the participants will discuss border infrastructure development, modernization, and the impact of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The Army Commanders' Conference is a high-level event held biennially. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to address the conference on Thursday.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

India Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk February April Border Media Event

Recent Stories

Two shot dead, child dies on road

Two shot dead, child dies on road

4 minutes ago
 Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur assures to resolve t ..

Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur assures to resolve traffic issues in DI Khan

4 minutes ago
 SECP organizes awareness session for registered in ..

SECP organizes awareness session for registered intermediaries

5 minutes ago
 Russia broadcasts video of captured 'Britons' dema ..

Russia broadcasts video of captured 'Britons' demanding UK PM negotiate their re ..

5 minutes ago
 Football: CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals res ..

Football: CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals results

5 minutes ago
 New rain spell with thunder/hailstorm enters Hazar ..

New rain spell with thunder/hailstorm enters Hazara division

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.