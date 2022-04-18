Indian Army Commanders to Discuss Ukraine at Major Conference - Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) India's army leadership will discuss the events in Ukraine among other issues during the Army Commanders' Conference scheduled for April 18-22, Indian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"During the conference, the senior leadership of the Indian Army will review the operational situation along the active borders, assess threats in the entire spectrum of conflict and undertake analysis of capability voids to further focus on capability development and operational preparedness plans," the statement published in multiple national media read.

Additionally, the participants will discuss border infrastructure development, modernization, and the impact of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The Army Commanders' Conference is a high-level event held biennially. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to address the conference on Thursday.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.