UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army Confirms Its Three Soldiers Were Killed By Pakistan Army

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:12 PM

Indian Army confirms its three soldiers were killed by Pakistan Army

Pakistan Army had killed Indian soldiers after they attacked civilian population, martyred a sepoy and a teenager while leaving four other civilians injured  in Barroaur Tandar sector with the LoC on Tuesday.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) Indian authorities confirmed that their three soldiers were killed by Pakistani forces at the Line of Control (LoC), the latest reports said on Thursday.

In statement to the local media, Indian army said that the soldiers were performing their duties at the check posts when they were killed by Pakistan Army.

Pakistan Army killed Indian soldiers in retaliation.

Just day before yesterday, A Pakistan Army soldier and a 15-year old boy were martyred while four other civilians including a woman were injured after Indian army restored to unprovoked firing at Line of Control (LoC).

The military media wing said that the Indian army deliberately targeted the civil population in Barroaur Tandar sector with the LoC.

“Indian Army intentionally has targeted the civilian population,” said the ISPR.

It said: “Sepoy Shafique who fought for the motherland with bravery embraced martyrdom,”.

A 15-year old boy who was the resident of Barroaur Tandar was also martyred by the Indian army.

“Four civilians including a woman and a 80-year old man are among the injured,” said the ISPR DG. The injured who were the residents of Kartan village were shifted to nearby hospital for medical care.

Pakistan Army gave befitting reply to Indian army and targeted their check-posts.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Army ISPR Man Women Media

Recent Stories

Plot allotment case:court initiates process to dec ..

3 minutes ago

Pesco teams recover Rs 5.53 million dues in Bannu ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner expresses deep condolence over demise ..

3 minutes ago

SBP injects Rs 30 bn into market

6 minutes ago

'Several' Covid-19 cases at Racing 92 before Europ ..

3 minutes ago

Britain's postponed Racing League to launch in 202 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.