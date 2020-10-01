Indian Army confirms its three soldiers were killed by Pakistan Army

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Army had killed Indian soldiers after they attacked civilian population, martyred a sepoy and a teenager while leaving four other civilians injured in Barroaur Tandar sector with the LoC on Tuesday.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) Indian authorities confirmed that their three soldiers were killed by Pakistani forces at the Line of Control (LoC), the latest reports said on Thursday.

In statement to the local media, Indian army said that the soldiers were performing their duties at the check posts when they were killed by Pakistan Army.

Pakistan Army killed Indian soldiers in retaliation.

Just day before yesterday, A Pakistan Army soldier and a 15-year old boy were martyred while four other civilians including a woman were injured after Indian army restored to unprovoked firing at Line of Control (LoC).

The military media wing said that the Indian army deliberately targeted the civil population in Barroaur Tandar sector with the LoC.

“Indian Army intentionally has targeted the civilian population,” said the ISPR.

It said: “Sepoy Shafique who fought for the motherland with bravery embraced martyrdom,”.

A 15-year old boy who was the resident of Barroaur Tandar was also martyred by the Indian army.

“Four civilians including a woman and a 80-year old man are among the injured,” said the ISPR DG. The injured who were the residents of Kartan village were shifted to nearby hospital for medical care.

Pakistan Army gave befitting reply to Indian army and targeted their check-posts.