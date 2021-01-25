Indian Army Confirms 'Minor Face-Off' With Chinese Troops in Sikkim

The Indian army confirmed on Monday that there were clashes between Indian troops and Chinese soldiers in India's north-eastern state of Sikkim, and noted this was just a minor inciden

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The Indian army confirmed on Monday that there were clashes between Indian troops and Chinese soldiers in India's north-eastern state of Sikkim, and noted this was just a minor incident.

Earlier in the day, sources in the Indian army told Sputnik that clashes erupted three days ago, as Chinese soldiers tried to cross into the Indian territory.

According to the sources, both sides suffered injuries.

"We have received several queries regarding a face-off between Indian Army and PLA [China's People's Liberation Army] troops in Sikkim sector. It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Nakula area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols. Media is required to refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports which are factually incorrect," the army said in a statement.