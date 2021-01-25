UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army Confirms 'Minor Face-Off' With Chinese Troops In Sikkim

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 01:51 PM

Indian Army Confirms 'Minor Face-Off' With Chinese Troops in Sikkim

The Indian army confirmed on Monday that there were clashes between Indian troops and Chinese soldiers in India's north-eastern state of Sikkim, and noted this was just a minor inciden

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The Indian army confirmed on Monday that there were clashes between Indian troops and Chinese soldiers in India's north-eastern state of Sikkim, and noted this was just a minor incident.

Earlier in the day, sources in the Indian army told Sputnik that clashes erupted three days ago, as Chinese soldiers tried to cross into the Indian territory.

According to the sources, both sides suffered injuries.

"We have received several queries regarding a face-off between Indian Army and PLA [China's People's Liberation Army] troops in Sikkim sector. It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Nakula area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols. Media is required to refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports which are factually incorrect," the army said in a statement.

Related Topics

India Army China Same January Media From

Recent Stories

Leach, Bess dispatch Sri Lanka for 126, England ne ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Railway plans to convert all level crossi ..

2 minutes ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain advises Zardari to focus on ..

2 minutes ago

Mariied woman killed in sargodha

17 minutes ago

Saudi Arabian Energy Firm to Build 3 New Power Pla ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree to amend several EPAA ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.