Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

SRI NAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2025) Following the Pahalgam false flag operation, the Indian Army appeared to be in a state of panic as it opened fire on its own Sikh soldiers.

The two units of the Indian Army exchanged fire with each other.

During the night between April 25 and 26, two Indian Army units opened fire on one another along the Line of Control in occupied Kashmir which resulted in the death of five Sikh soldiers.

The sources stated that the incident took place during a patrol at Jhapala Bridge in the Baramulla sector. The 185 BSF unit deployed in Baramulla opened fire on the 13 Sikh Light Infantry Regiment of the 12th Brigade.

Defense analysts said the incident is a clear indication of the prevailing confusion within the Indian Army. Sources added that the Sikh soldiers of the 13 Sikh Light Infantry Regiment are extremely angry and distressed over the incident.

Defense experts noted that this is not the first incident of its kind, as similar occurrences have happened in the past. The Pakistan Army is fully prepared to defend its borders and will deliver a fitting response to any aggression from India.