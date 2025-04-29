Open Menu

Indian Army In State Of Panic As It Opens Fire On Its Own Sikh Soldiers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2025 | 04:45 PM

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

Two Indian Army units open fire on one another along Line of Control in occupied Kashmir which resulted in death of five Sikh soldiers during night between April 25 and 26

SRI NAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2025) Following the Pahalgam false flag operation, the Indian Army appeared to be in a state of panic as it opened fire on its own Sikh soldiers.

The two units of the Indian Army exchanged fire with each other.

During the night between April 25 and 26, two Indian Army units opened fire on one another along the Line of Control in occupied Kashmir which resulted in the death of five Sikh soldiers.

The sources stated that the incident took place during a patrol at Jhapala Bridge in the Baramulla sector. The 185 BSF unit deployed in Baramulla opened fire on the 13 Sikh Light Infantry Regiment of the 12th Brigade.

Defense analysts said the incident is a clear indication of the prevailing confusion within the Indian Army. Sources added that the Sikh soldiers of the 13 Sikh Light Infantry Regiment are extremely angry and distressed over the incident.

Defense experts noted that this is not the first incident of its kind, as similar occurrences have happened in the past. The Pakistan Army is fully prepared to defend its borders and will deliver a fitting response to any aggression from India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Fire Army April From

Recent Stories

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

9 minutes ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

15 minutes ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

21 minutes ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

3 hours ago

Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

17 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

17 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

17 hours ago

More Stories From World