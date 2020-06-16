UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army Raises Death Toll From Himalayan Border Clashes To 20

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Indian Army Raises Death Toll From Himalayan Border Clashes to 20

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Seventeen Indian troops died of the injuries they received in clashes with Chinese soldiers at the disputed Himalayan border in the Galwan Valley, bringing the death toll to 20, the Indian army said Tuesday.

India said earlier that three soldiers had died in scuffles in the northern Ladakh region on Monday night. The unmarked border has been the source of tensions between the two regional powers for decades.

"17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the army said in a statement.

The military said it was committed to protecting India's territorial integrity and sovereignty. China has blamed Indian soldiers for the deadly stand-off, saying they had crossed twice into what it considers the Chinese territory.

Related Topics

India Injured Army China Died Border

Recent Stories

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

1 minute ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

16 minutes ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

2 hours ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitia’s Ballistic M ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.