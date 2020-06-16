Indian Army Raises Death Toll From Himalayan Border Clashes to 20

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Seventeen Indian troops died of the injuries they received in clashes with Chinese soldiers at the disputed Himalayan border in the Galwan Valley, bringing the death toll to 20, the Indian army said Tuesday.

India said earlier that three soldiers had died in scuffles in the northern Ladakh region on Monday night. The unmarked border has been the source of tensions between the two regional powers for decades.

"17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the army said in a statement.

The military said it was committed to protecting India's territorial integrity and sovereignty. China has blamed Indian soldiers for the deadly stand-off, saying they had crossed twice into what it considers the Chinese territory.