Indian Army Returns Dozen Strayed Yaks Across Border to China in 'Compassionate Gesture'

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Indian soldiers have handed over a dozen domestic Himalayan yaks, who have strayed across the India-China border, back over to the Chinese side in a goodwill gesture amid receding tensions between the two Asian giants, the Eastern Command of the Indian Army said Monday.

The animals strayed across the tense border a week ago in India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

"In a humane gesture, Indian Army handed over 13 Yaks and four Calves that strayed across the LAC [Line of Control] on 31 Aug 20 in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh to China on 07 Sep 20. Chinese officials present thanked Indian Army for the compassionate gesture," the Eastern Command said on Twitter.

Yaks are an important animal for those living in the Himalayan region and are used for milk, fiber and meat, as well as for transport. Strayed animals have previously caused rifts between India and China. In 1965, China accused India of stealing 800 sheep and 59 yaks from Tibetan herdsmen close to the Sikkim border, prompting a heated diplomatic exchange and causing Chinese troops to move to the Tibet-Sikkim border.

Tensions soared again this year, sparked by deadly border incidents, but have receded after Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, met in Moscow and called for the peaceful settlement of the border dispute. Both stressed the importance of peace and stability in relations between the countries.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the LAC, created after the 1962 war between the nations. Tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

In order to normalize the situation, the commanders of the regional forces, as well as diplomats from both sides, conducted a series of negotiations resulting in the troops of both countries returning to their initial positions.