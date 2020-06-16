UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Says 1 Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed In Clashes With Chinese Troops In Ladakh

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:11 PM





NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) One Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in clashes with the Chinese troops in Ladakh, the Galwan Valley, and the two countries' senior military officials are now holding talks to diffuse the situation, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.

India and China have increased their military presence in Ladakh after new clashes between border guards in May.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of both sides are meeting in the Galwan Valley to diffuse the situation," the Indian Army said in a statement.

