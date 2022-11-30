UrduPoint.com

Indian Army Successfully Conducts Testing Of Extended-Range BrahMos Supersonic Missile

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The Indian army on Tuesday has successfully conducted testing of an extended-range surface to surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the Andaman and Nicobar Command said.

"#Lt Gen Ajai Singh, AVSM, C-in-C #ANC congratulates Western Command #IndianArmy on successful test firing of extended range surface to surface #BrahMos missile @ A&N Islands on 29 Nov 22," the command said on Twitter, attaching photos of the launch.

BrahMos Aerospace was established in 1998 and was named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow. It specializes in supersonic cruise missiles capable of being launched from submarines, ships, planes, or land-based platforms. NPO Mashinostroyenia represents the Russian side of the joint venture.

India Firing Army Moscow Russia Twitter From NPO

More Stories From World

