Indian Army To Abandon British Colonial-Era Practices

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Indian Army to Abandon British Colonial-Era Practices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Indian army stated that it was reviewing its customs and terminology to leave behind the British colonial era and increase its effectiveness, Indian media reported.

The army statement lists "some of the legacy practices which require a review, like customs and traditions from the colonial and pre-colonial era, army uniforms, regulations, laws, rules, policies, unit establishment, institutes of colonial past, English Names of some units, renaming of buildings, establishments, roads, parks, an institution like Auchinleck or Kitchener House," as cited by the newspaper India Today on Tuesday.

India's military has in its sights reminders of a painful history such as pre-independence theatre/battle honors awarded by the British to quell the Indian states, the publication added. The army also considers much of this historical legacy archaic and ineffective, and wants to bring the ground forces' culture into line with national sentiment.

India Army Kitchener

More Stories From World

