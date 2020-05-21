Indian Astronauts Resume Training in Russia - Roscosmos Subsidiary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Russian Cosmonaut Training Center resumed training of Indian astronauts recently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, told Sputnik.

"This week, the Center's specialists are conducting theoretical classes with Indian astronauts on the basics of celestial navigation, fundamentals of manned spacecraft control and Russian language," the Glavkosmos press service said.

The company said that training resumed on May 12. All four Indian astronauts undergoing training in Russia are in perfect health condition, according to Glavkosmos.

The contract for the training of Indian astronauts was signed on June 27, 2019. The training began on February 10, 2020 but it was suspended in late March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.