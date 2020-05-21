UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Astronauts Resume Training In Russia - Roscosmos Subsidiary

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Indian Astronauts Resume Training in Russia - Roscosmos Subsidiary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Russian Cosmonaut Training Center resumed training of Indian astronauts recently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, told Sputnik.

"This week, the Center's specialists are conducting theoretical classes with Indian astronauts on the basics of celestial navigation, fundamentals of manned spacecraft control and Russian language," the Glavkosmos press service said.

The company said that training resumed on May 12. All four Indian astronauts undergoing training in Russia are in perfect health condition, according to Glavkosmos.

The contract for the training of Indian astronauts was signed on June 27, 2019. The training began on February 10, 2020 but it was suspended in late March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Related Topics

India Russia Company February March May June 2019 2020 All

Recent Stories

UAE, Japan discuss cultural relations

15 minutes ago

ADAFSA stresses importance of slaughtering animals ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss ways of developing cultural co ..

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s real estate transactions in April ..

45 minutes ago

Aldar reports revenue of AED 1.76 billion in Q1 20 ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Airports to facilitate resumption of Emirate ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.