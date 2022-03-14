Indian attempt to change status of Kashmir, Laddakh root cause of tension: Chinese scholar

India`s amendment of its constitution to revoke the disputed Kashmir's special status and establish "the Union Territory of Ladakh" on the Chinese territory in August 2019 is the root cause for the outbreak of conflicts along the LAC in the Western Sector in recent years

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :India`s amendment of its constitution to revoke the disputed Kashmir's special status and establish "the Union Territory of Ladakh" on the Chinese territory in August 2019 is the root cause for the outbreak of conflicts along the LAC in the Western Sector in recent years.

This was stated by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law, on Monday.

The China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on March 11.

"That is to say, in addition to the talks through diplomatic channels between Beijing and New Delhi, the two militaries have maintained a certain frequency of meetings on the ground, he said in a statement.

Prof Cheng, who is also former Chinese Defence Attache in South Asian countries, commented that although there were serious differences on the border issue between China and India, the two sides had always maintained smooth channels for diplomatic and military contacts.

This was a good development and was in line with China's consistent proposition of solving problems through peaceful negotiations rather than military means, he added.

He said from the joint press release, it could be seen that the 15th Round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting did not make any breakthrough. "However, it seems that the two sides are gradually rebuilding mutual trust and creating conditions for a fair and reasonable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest." Prof Cheng said it was of great significance to maintain the momentum of the military commanders meetings. In the past two months, the two sides had fulfilled the commitment of the 14th Round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting on "maintaining the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector during winter".

"From this point of view, the two sides are indeed moving towards the same goal in keeping with the guidance provided by the leaders of the two countries for the stability of the situation along the border areas." he added.

As long as India did not give up its territorial expansion policy, there would be no lasting peace and tranquility along the China-India border and even in the whole region, he said.