Indian, Australian Defense Ministers Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 Over Phone - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The defense ministers of India and Australia discussed cooperation in countering the coronavirus pandemic in a phone call on Tuesday, the Indian Ministry of Defense said.

"The two Defence Ministers had discussions on their respective responses against the COVID-19 pandemic. Shri Rajnath Singh informed Ms Linda Reynolds on India's contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic," the ministry said.

The two reiterated their commitment to India-Australia Strategic Partnership, agreeing that it also "provides a good basis" for the countries to cooperate in tackling the current challenge.

India has so far confirmed over 145,000 COVID-19 cases, including 54,440 recoveries and 4,167 deaths. After four days of the record-breaking growth, the country's daily cases dipped to 6,535 as of Tuesday.

Australia passed its peak back in March. The case tally has gone up by 15 to 7,133 in the past 24 hours. A total of 6,553 people have recovered, and 102 have died.