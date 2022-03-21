Indian, Australian Leaders Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, discussed the situation in Ukraine during a virtual summit, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, discussed the situation in Ukraine during a virtual summit, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday.

"Both leaders discussed serious concerns about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian situation in Ukraine and there was equal emphasis on the fact that international orders stand on the UN Charter on the rule of law and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states," Shringla told a briefing, as quoted by The Times of India.

He added that the Australian prime minister has also expressed understanding of India's position on the issue of Ukraine.

India is one of the few countries that have not condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine, and has repeatedly called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.