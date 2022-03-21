UrduPoint.com

Indian, Australian Leaders Discuss Situation In Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Indian, Australian Leaders Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, discussed the situation in Ukraine during a virtual summit, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, discussed the situation in Ukraine during a virtual summit, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday.

"Both leaders discussed serious concerns about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian situation in Ukraine and there was equal emphasis on the fact that international orders stand on the UN Charter on the rule of law and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states," Shringla told a briefing, as quoted by The Times of India.

He added that the Australian prime minister has also expressed understanding of India's position on the issue of Ukraine.

India is one of the few countries that have not condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine, and has repeatedly called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia Narendra Modi Luhansk Donetsk February From

Recent Stories

CJP observes assembly’s matters should be fought ..

CJP observes assembly’s matters should be fought in the assembly

15 minutes ago
 Ukraine war's impact on wheat threatens hunger in ..

Ukraine war's impact on wheat threatens hunger in Sudan: aid group

1 minute ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs700 to Rs 130,700 per to ..

Gold prices increase by Rs700 to Rs 130,700 per tola 21 Mar 2022

1 minute ago
 OneWeb Signs Agreement on Launching Satelites With ..

OneWeb Signs Agreement on Launching Satelites With SpaceX

1 minute ago
 Saudi Arabia Blames Any Possible Oil Supply Disrup ..

Saudi Arabia Blames Any Possible Oil Supply Disruption on Houthi Attacks

1 minute ago
 UK Defence Ministry Summons Russian Military Attac ..

UK Defence Ministry Summons Russian Military Attache Over Situation in Ukraine

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>