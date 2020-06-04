UrduPoint.com
Indian, Australian Prime Ministers To Hold 'Virtual Summit' On Thursday - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:15 AM

Indian, Australian Prime Ministers to Hold 'Virtual Summit' on Thursday - Foreign Ministry

India's External Affairs Ministry announced on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, would have a virtual summit the following day

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) India's External Affairs Ministry announced on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, would have a virtual summit the following day.

Morrison was scheduled to visit India earlier in the year but had to cancel due to bushfires that were plaguing the country at the time. Later, the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for the leaders to meet face-to-face.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be holding India-Australia Virtual Summit with Prime Minister Mr.

Scott Morrison on 4th June 2020 ... This is the first time that Prime Minister Modi will be holding a 'Bilateral Virtual Summit', this signifies the strengthening of ties with Australia and its upward trajectory," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the summit will provide an opportunity to review the India-Australia relations and discuss ways to respond to the pandemic.

In April, the prime ministers had a phone conversation discussing the pandemic and support for their citizens stranded in India or Australia.

