Indian Authorities Found No Suspicious Devices Aboard Moscow-Goa Flight - Airport Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Indian authorities did not find any suspicious devices aboard the Moscow-Goa flight that made an emergency landing in Indian Jamnagar airport after a report on an explosive device, Jamnagar Airport director said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a Russian air company Azur Air plane flying from Moscow to Goa was diverted to the Jamnagar Airport in the Indian state of Gujarat for security checks after it was reported that there was an explosive device on board. The flight had 236 passengers and eight crew members.

"NSG (the National Security Guard) has not found anything suspicious. The flight is expected to leave from Jamnagar to Goa, sometime between 10.30 am (05:00 GMT) and 11 am (05:30 GMT). All the carry baggage has been thoroughly checked," Jamnagar Airport director was quoted as saying by Asian news International agency.

Azur Air's press service told Sputnik that the Moscow-Goa aircraft would leave Jamnagar at 11:00 a.m., adding that the aircraft was inspected by the airport security services in accordance with the established procedure, which took about nine hours.

"Jamnagar is a military airbase that is not equipped with sufficient passenger infrastructure and a border checkpoint. All night, the airline's specialists were negotiating to provide a hotel for passengers, but the Indian authorities refused to accommodate them, citing the impossibility of passing border control at the airport. Nevertheless, it was possible to provide passengers with soft drinks and meals," the press service said.

The Russian Embassy in India is in contact with the country's authorities in connection with the incident, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.