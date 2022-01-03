Indian Authorities Record 66 Positive COVID-19 Cases on Liner Stuck in Goa Port

The Cordelia Cruise ship, which arrived in Goa from Mumbai with more than 2,000 passengers and staff on board, is carrying at least 66 people with coronavirus, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The Cordelia Cruise ship, which arrived in Goa from Mumbai with more than 2,000 passengers and staff on board, is carrying at least 66 people with coronavirus, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

The liner is currently anchored not far from the Mormugao Port.

Passengers have been barred from leaving the ship until medical tests are performed, after a crew member was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 earlier in the day.

"Out of 2000 samples tested from Cordelia crusie ship, 66 passengers tested positive for #COVID19," Rane tweeted, adding that the authorities have yet to decide whether to allow passengers to disembark.

India ranks second in the world in coronavirus infections, with the total cases at nearly 35 million, and the death rate standing at approximately 482,000.