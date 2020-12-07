Indian Authorities See No Signs of New Mysterious Disease Spreading Between Humans

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) There are no signs that the new mysterious disease that has affected over 300 people in India's southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh is contagious, the West Godavari district collector said on Monday.

On Sunday, Indian media reported that one person had died and dozens had been hospitalized with symptoms resembling an epilepsy attack in the city of Eluru of the West Godavari district. The disease caused infected individuals to suddenly pass out after suffering symptoms like shivering, foaming at the mouth and nausea.

"So far, the illness has not spread from one to another person," district collector Mutyala Raju Revu said in a report.

The official also updated the number of people affected by the disease from 292 to 340.

Of them, 157 remain in hospitals. One has died.

According to the report, affected people complain of an epilepsy attack, which lasts 3-5 minutes and does not repeat, as well as forgetfulness, anxiety, vomiting, headache and back pain.

Water contamination is unlikely to be behind the disease.

"People from other areas, where Eluru Municipality water is not distributed were also fallen ill. One or two in a household are ill. People who drink mineral water on a daily basis also got sick. 22 freshwater samples were tested and the reports indicated normalcy," the document stated.

The results of milk samples, as well as tests of blood and cerebral spinal fluid have also shown no anomalies.