Indian, Bangladeshi Police Chiefs Hold Virtual Talks on Bilateral Cooperation - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The police chiefs of neighboring India and Bangladesh on Tuesday held their first online meeting to discuss cooperation between the law enforcement forces of two countries amid emerging security and terrorism challenges, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs said.

"The first Delegation-Level virtual Police Chiefs' Dialogue between the Police chiefs of India and Bangladesh was held today in an environment of positivity and trust. While discussing ongoing bilateral cooperation, issues of mutual concern and the way forward, it was decided to further strengthen the relationship of the Police forces of the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides agreed to establish so-called nodal points to tackle the existing and rising security threats, including terrorism.

"Both sides reiterated the need for sharing of real time intelligence and feedback through the designated 'nodal points', while appreciating each other's ongoing action against insurgent groups operating in the region. The scope of enhanced coordination to combat trans-border criminal activities, including smuggling of drugs, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), arms and ammunition and human trafficking was also discussed," the ministry said.

Indian and Bangladeshi police chiefs have agreed to further enhance the existing cooperation and strengthen the strategic partnership between the neighboring countries.