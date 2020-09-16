UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian, Brazilian, S.African Foreign Ministers Discuss Actual Issues In Trilateral Format

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:48 PM

Indian, Brazilian, S.African Foreign Ministers Discuss Actual Issues in Trilateral Format

The foreign ministers of India, Brazil and South Africa held an online meeting in the format of IBSA Dialogue Forum to discuss actual issues of trilateral and international agenda on Wednesday, the Indian Foreign Ministry said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The foreign ministers of India, Brazil and South Africa held an online meeting in the format of IBSA Dialogue Forum to discuss actual issues of trilateral and international agenda on Wednesday, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Ministers exchanged views on furthering IBSA cooperation.

The Ministers also exchanged views on various issues of global significance including peace, security, countering terrorism, climate change, sustainable development, multilateral trading system, disarmament, non-proliferation issues and South-South Cooperation. Further, the Ministers shared their experience on COVID-19," the statement said.

The ministers also adopted a joint communique on the reform of the UN Security Council that calls for its expansion by including representation from emerging and developing countries, in both the permanent and non-permanent categories.

Related Topics

India United Nations Brazil South Africa From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

50 minutes ago

Ghazan Jamal highlights KP government's measure to ..

2 minutes ago

Rafid announces 20 pct increase in smart applicati ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi to establish first investment office in ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi economic Cooperation Committee sets goal ..

1 hour ago

US Espionage Suspect Paul Whelan Making Hats, Coat ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.