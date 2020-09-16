Indian, Brazilian, S.African Foreign Ministers Discuss Actual Issues in Trilateral Format

(@FahadShabbir)

The foreign ministers of India, Brazil and South Africa held an online meeting in the format of IBSA Dialogue Forum to discuss actual issues of trilateral and international agenda on Wednesday, the Indian Foreign Ministry said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The foreign ministers of India, Brazil and South Africa held an online meeting in the format of IBSA Dialogue Forum to discuss actual issues of trilateral and international agenda on Wednesday, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Ministers exchanged views on furthering IBSA cooperation.

The Ministers also exchanged views on various issues of global significance including peace, security, countering terrorism, climate change, sustainable development, multilateral trading system, disarmament, non-proliferation issues and South-South Cooperation. Further, the Ministers shared their experience on COVID-19," the statement said.

The ministers also adopted a joint communique on the reform of the UN Security Council that calls for its expansion by including representation from emerging and developing countries, in both the permanent and non-permanent categories.