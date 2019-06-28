MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Indian businessmen and the heads of the country's states intend to visit Russia's Far East ahead of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), scheduled to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6, the press service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said in a statement on Thursday following his talks with Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma.

"Venkatesh Varma stated the readiness of the businessmen and the heads of Indian states to visit Russia's Far East ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum. He asked for assistance in arranging the meetings of the Indian delegations with the Far East governors and representatives of the Russian business community. Yury Trutnev, in turn, confirmed the readiness of the Russian side to facilitate the arrangement of such visits," the statement said.

Trutnev believes that the Indian track is likely to become one of the main ones at the EEF-2019, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi being among the event's participants, the statement added.

According to the Russian deputy prime minister, many Indian businesses and entrepreneurs expressed interest in investing in Russia's Far East at a meeting with him in Mumbai last week.

This year's EEF is expected to focus on the national program for the Far East's development. The first EEF was held in 2015 at Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative. The forum is aimed at encouraging national and international investments in Russia's Far East and boosting wider cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region.