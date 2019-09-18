UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Cabinet Approves Ban On E-Cigarettes - Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:09 PM

Indian Cabinet Approves Ban on E-Cigarettes - Finance Minister

The Indian government has approved introducing a complete ban on e-cigarettes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday following a cabinet meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Indian government has approved introducing a complete ban on e-cigarettes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday following a cabinet meeting.

"The Union Cabinet has given approval to ban e-cigarettes.

It means the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned," Sitharaman was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

She added that the relevant bill will be presented to parliament in the winter session.

In August, the Indian Health Ministry proposed to the government to outlaw the production and import of e-cigarettes and make it an offense punishable by imprisonment. The ministry's draft ordinance provided for a year-long jail sentence and a 100,000-rupee ($1,380) fine for first time offenders and a three-year sentence and 500,000 rupees fine for repeat offenders.

Related Topics

India Import Parliament Jail Fine Sale August Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Netanyahu Cancels Participation in UN General Asse ..

41 seconds ago

Rs 159m allocated for infrastructure development o ..

47 seconds ago

Model Courts dispose of 635 cases in Rawalpindi

53 seconds ago

British Airways pilots call off third strike

59 seconds ago

Mahmudullah fifty guides Bangladesh to 175-7 again ..

13 minutes ago

German Government Extends Ban on Arms Supplies to ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.