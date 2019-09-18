Indian Cabinet Approves Ban on E-Cigarettes - Finance Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Indian government has approved introducing a complete ban on e-cigarettes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday following a cabinet meeting.

"The Union Cabinet has given approval to ban e-cigarettes.

It means the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned," Sitharaman was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

She added that the relevant bill will be presented to parliament in the winter session.

In August, the Indian Health Ministry proposed to the government to outlaw the production and import of e-cigarettes and make it an offense punishable by imprisonment. The ministry's draft ordinance provided for a year-long jail sentence and a 100,000-rupee ($1,380) fine for first time offenders and a three-year sentence and 500,000 rupees fine for repeat offenders.