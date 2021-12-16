UrduPoint.com

Indian Cabinet Backs Raising Legal Marriage Age For Women From 18 To 21 - Reports

Indian Cabinet Backs Raising Legal Marriage Age for Women From 18 to 21 - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Union Cabinet of India on Wednesday approved an increase in the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 a year after the plan came under review, media reported on Thursday.

Currently, the minimum age of marriage for men in India is 21 and for women is 18.

Many Indian ministries backed the proposal saying that women must be at least 21 years old at the time of first pregnancy. Amendments to Indian legislation, including the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Special Marriage Act and the Hindu Marriage Act, are being considered to implement the plan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the proposed increase of the minimum age last year during his Independence Day speech.

