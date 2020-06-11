UrduPoint.com
Indian, Cambodian Prime Ministers Discuss Cooperation, COVID-19 Response - New Delhi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:41 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Sen, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, during which the sides discussed cooperation in the field of COVID-19 response, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a press release

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Sen, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, during which the sides discussed cooperation in the field of COVID-19 response, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a press release.

"The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed to continue the ongoing cooperation for helping each other's expatriates and facilitating their evacuation. Prime Minister [Modi] conveyed India's commitment for further strengthening its relationship with Cambodia, an important member of ASEAN with shared civilizational and cultural ties with India," the statement read.

The Cambodian prime minister, in turn, stressed the importance of building strong ties between the two countries.

So far, the Indian Health Ministry has confirmed 276,583 coronavirus cases, including 135,205 recoveries and 7,745 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Cambodia has registered 126 cases of the coronavirus, including 125 recoveries. The country has not recorded any coronavirus-related deaths.

