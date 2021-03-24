Indian Cancer Drug Firm Agrees to Pay $50Mln for Records Cover-Up - US Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) An Indian cancer drug manufacturer agreed to pay $50 million in fines for concealing and destroying records in advance of an inspection by US regulators, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Indian drug manufacturer Fresenius Kabi Oncology Limited (FKOL) was sentenced to pay $50 million in fines and forfeiture after pleading guilty to concealing and destroying records prior to a 2013 FDA [Food and Drug Administration] plant inspection," the Justice Department said.

Employees at FKOL's plant in Kalyani, West Bengal, India - where the company manufactured ingredients used in cancer drugs distributed to the United States - removed or destroyed computers, documents and other data that contained evidence of the plant's noncompliant practices, according to the Justice Department.

FKOL was also ordered to implement a compliance and ethics program designed to prevent, detect, and correct violations of US law relating to the company's manufacture of cancer drugs intended for terminally ill patients, the Justice Department said.