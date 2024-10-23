Indian Capital Chokes As 'hazardous' Air Pollution Returns
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 01:40 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Acrid clouds engulfed India's capital on Wednesday as air pollution fuelled by fireworks and farm stubble burning was ranked "hazardous" by monitors for the first time this winter.
New Delhi is home to more than 30 million people and is regularly ranked as one of the most polluted urban areas on the planet.
Commuters walking to work cough through poisonous smog that kills thousands each year, according to health experts, although few in the sprawling city wear masks.
The city's famous India Gate monument was wreathed in foul-smelling mist on Wednesday.
"These days if you want to go out, you can't think of leaving without a mask," teacher Mamta Chauhan, 27, told AFP.
"There is a constant bad smell and the pollution level is very high.
"
New Delhi is blanketed in acrid smog each year, primarily blamed on stubble burning by farmers in neighbouring regions to clear their fields for ploughing.
Levels of fine particulate matter -- cancer-causing microparticles known as PM2.5 pollutants that enter the bloodstream through the lungs -- surged to nearly 23 times the World Health Organization recommended daily maximum.
The pollutants topped 344 micrograms per cubic metre, according to monitoring firm IQAir on Wednesday, which listed air in the sprawling megacity as "hazardous", ranking it as the world's worst.
Air pollution is expected to worsen during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, which falls on November 1 this year when smoky fireworks spewing hazardous toxins are part of celebrations.
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From World
-
King Charles winds up Australia trip, flies to Samoa summit3 minutes ago
-
Tokyo Metro shares rocket on debut22 minutes ago
-
Mourinho reunion a reminder of how little has changed for mediocre Man Utd23 minutes ago
-
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional tensions25 minutes ago
-
Mehidy, Jaker take Bangladesh into lead over South Africa in Test1 hour ago
-
S. Korean Olympic shooter Kim keeps cool over newfound fame1 hour ago
-
Seven dead, thousands evacuated as tropical storm batters Philippines2 hours ago
-
EU chief due in Balkans to discuss enlargement2 hours ago
-
Belarus to hold presidential vote on January 262 hours ago
-
US says 'now is the time' to end Gaza war2 hours ago
-
UN chief in Russia for Putin's BRICS summit3 hours ago
-
US warns of attack threat in Sri Lanka surf hotspot3 hours ago